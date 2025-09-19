Tai Ahom Students’ Union Warns Of Mass Eviction Over Yamuna Encroachment

The All-Assam Tai Ahom Students' Union (AATASU) on Thursday slammed the government, district administration, the Archaeology Department, and the municipal board for their repeated failure to preserve ancient monuments and heritage sites of Sibsagar district.

Addressing a press conference in Sibsagar, the student body alleged gross negligence in conserving the historic Yamuna located in the heart of the town, describing it as the “lifeline” of Sibsagar. The union strongly resents the unchecked encroachment around the Yamuna despite its proximity to the historic Shiva Dol, Devi Dol, Vishnu Dol, and the Borpukhuri.

They stated, “We warned that if the district administration fails to clear illegal encroachments around the Yamuna by 5 PM today, we would launch a self-driven eviction campaign tomorrow, mobilising 50,000 people.

Further, the union stated, “The administration has utterly failed to protect the heritage pond. Despite several protests and agitation programmes carried out by us against illegal occupation, the government and administration have remained indifferent.

Making its stance clear, the All-Assam Tai Ahom Students' Union added that the responsibility for any consequences of tomorrow’s eviction drive would not lie with its Sibsagar district committee.

