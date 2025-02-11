Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Opposes PM's Visit to Assam; Announces Protest on Feb 25

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYP) on Tuesday announced its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Assam for the Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Parishad plans to launch a series of protests starting from February 25, demanding the implementation of various issues such as Scheduled Tribe status, autonomy, and the protection of ancient resources.

TAYP has criticized the government for not addressing these demands and for not ensuring the return of ancestral lands. The protest schedule includes rallies on February 25, followed by a series of events in different locations: a mass demonstration in Dibrugarh on March 10, Sivasagar on March 18, Golaghat on March 24, and Lakhimpur on March 31.

The Parishad also reminded the Prime Minister of his previous promises made in 2014, where he had vowed to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the people of Assam and to drive out Bangladeshi nationals, which they claim has not been fulfilled.

They further stated that if such promises remain unfulfilled, there is no point in the Prime Minister visiting Assam again.

The protest also highlights dissatisfaction with the BJP government's leadership, drawing comparisons to the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, and threatens to bring down the current government in the near future.

