PM Modi to Arrive in Guwahati for Advantage Assam Summit on Feb 24

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Guwahati Airport at approximately 5 pm on February 24 to attend the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The Prime Minister’s visit will include a cultural performance—Jhumur—on the evening of February 24, followed by his participation in the Advantage Assam conclave scheduled for February 25 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The Chief Minister further revealed that several Union Ministers will also be present at the conclave, which is set to bolster Assam’s economic future by attracting investment and fostering development.

In addition to the summit, CM Sarma outlined key discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to Delhi, where they focused on critical infrastructure projects such as the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, the Jorhat-Dibrugarh road, and the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel. Also on the agenda were discussions on the proposed ring road project and other significant infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity in Assam.

On the cultural front, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a preparatory review meeting for 'Jhumoir Binondini,' a grand Jhumur extravaganza that will be held in the presence of PM Modi on February 24. Minister Hazarika emphasized that the event would showcase Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage and would play a significant role in the overall celebration of the state’s rich traditions.

Earlier, CM Sarma met with Prime Minister Modi at Parliament House, where he expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam for the central government’s approval of a new urea plant in Namrup, calling the decision a “game-changer” for the state's agricultural and industrial sectors.

The forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit was also discussed during the meeting, with CM Sarma acknowledging the invaluable support and guidance from PM Modi.