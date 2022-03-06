Tailoring, Piggery Part Of SSB Efforts To Bond With People In BTR

The 64 Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised various Civic Action Programmes (CAP) as a service to assist and build close bonds with the border population at Mainao Club's Football ground in Patkijuli in Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam on Sunday.
The Programme was conducted under the theme of "Desh ki Hifazat, Desh ki Suraksha", to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Chief Executive Member of BTR, Pramod Boro, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the program.
Taking to Twitter, Pramod Boro wrote, "Glad to be present at the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebration organised by 64 Bn of SSB, Barama today. Training on Tailoring, Piggery & distribution of vegetable seeds were held as part of the celebrations. @DGSSB."
Deputy Inspector General Jagdeep Pal Singh, Sector Headquarter, SSB, Rangia, Nand Kishore Tamta, Commandant, 64 BN SSB, Bijit Gwara Narzary, MCLA Darrangajuli, Pabitra Kumar MCLA Goreshwar, Rakesh Kumar MCLA Mushalpur, Dr. Chandan Talukdar, CVO SSB, Sanjeev Kumar Singh 2nd-in-Command SHQ SSB Rangia, Dr. Bandana, Medical officer 24 BN SSB Rangia, Rup Jyoti Kalita, DSP HQ Tamulpur were present also present along with local dignitaries, participants and general masses.
At the event, Sandeep Poonia, the Deputy Commandant 64th Battalion SSB gave an introductory speech to all people present there which was followed by a welcome address by Commandant Nand Kishore Tamta.
Commandant Tamta highlighted the details of various schemes conducted under Civic Action Programme North-East, that is basic tailoring and piggery training to 140 beneficiaries from the area of responsibility of 64 Battalion SSB.
Course completion certificate along with sewing machine kits and piglets were distributed among the beneficiaries.
Furthermore, football kit items including jersey, shin guard, football, goalpost nets, socks, goalkeeper gloves, etc. were also distributed to 96 players of six football clubs belonging from Patkijuli, Uttarkuchi, Darranga, and Subankata. Notbaly, there are three women teams among the six football clubs.
In addition to mentioned schemes, a free medical check-up camp was also established for local peoples and their livestock. People from eight villages got treatment for themselves and their livestock.
The Civic Action Programme (CAP) is a routine event conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal and the Ministry of Home Affairs at border areas. CAP is conducted to support local people from remote areas of bordering villages in uplifting their occupational background.
SSB conducts various types of programs, such as vocational training for unemployed youths, study tours for students, distribution of agricultural tools to farmers, free medical check-ups, etc. CAP is a boon for consolidating good relations between border population and SSB, an official release said.
After the distribution of items to beneficiaries, a local cultural program was held, which entertained audience present there.
DIG SSB Jagdeep Pal Singh delivered a motivational speech in which he said that the main aim of CAP conducted by SSB, is a part of "Service, Security & Brotherhood" for People living in border areas. He also stressed the good relationship between the locals and SSB. He congratulated all participants of tailoring and piggery training and wish good health and life to the football players.
Pramod Boro applauded SSB for this mega event. He thanked Nand Kishore Tamta for giving vocational and skill development training to young boys and girls of the border area. He said that this type of programme will lead the people of the border areas to join the mainstream and boost up the morale.
Boro suggested Sh. Tamta to organize "National Integration Training" for people which was conducted by SSB in past. He also advocated for skills training to be conducted in schools and colleges of the bordering district of Assam.
At last the Civic Action Programme culminated with the vote of thanks addressed by Deputy Commandant Sandeep Poonia to all the guests and participants.
The Sashastra Seema Bal guards 699 kilometers of the boundary with Bhutan in addition to Indo-Nepal Border.