Tailoring, Piggery Part Of SSB Efforts To Bond With People In BTR

The Civic Action Programme (CAP) is a routine event conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal and the Ministry of Home Affairs at border areas. CAP is conducted to support local people from remote areas of bordering villages in uplifting their occupational background.

SSB conducts various types of programs, such as vocational training for unemployed youths, study tours for students, distribution of agricultural tools to farmers, free medical check-ups, etc. CAP is a boon for consolidating good relations between border population and SSB, an official release said.

After the distribution of items to beneficiaries, a local cultural program was held, which entertained audience present there.

DIG SSB Jagdeep Pal Singh delivered a motivational speech in which he said that the main aim of CAP conducted by SSB, is a part of "Service, Security & Brotherhood" for People living in border areas. He also stressed the good relationship between the locals and SSB. He congratulated all participants of tailoring and piggery training and wish good health and life to the football players.

Pramod Boro applauded SSB for this mega event. He thanked Nand Kishore Tamta for giving vocational and skill development training to young boys and girls of the border area. He said that this type of programme will lead the people of the border areas to join the mainstream and boost up the morale.

Boro suggested Sh. Tamta to organize "National Integration Training" for people which was conducted by SSB in past. He also advocated for skills training to be conducted in schools and colleges of the bordering district of Assam.

At last the Civic Action Programme culminated with the vote of thanks addressed by Deputy Commandant Sandeep Poonia to all the guests and participants.

The Sashastra Seema Bal guards 699 kilometers of the boundary with Bhutan in addition to Indo-Nepal Border.