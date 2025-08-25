“Taking Money Is Our Duty,” TTE Says on Ledu Express, Ignites Passenger Outrage

A shocking incident on the Ledu Intercity Express, running from Guwahati to Ledu, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of India’s railway system to corruption and misconduct. A passenger, reportedly from Sivasagar, travelling on the train, recorded a video capturing two TTEs allegedly collecting money from passengers illegally, without issuing proper tickets.

In the video, the passenger confronts the TTEs, saying, “If the passenger is not traveling with a valid ticket, fine him as per the law. While you two TTEs are charging him money, it will not be recorded by the railways but will go directly into your pockets. This is a crime, isn’t it?” The passenger further alleged that the TTEs were on duty under the influence of alcohol, a serious violation of law for public servants.

One of the TTEs refuted the claims, stating, “When did you see we were drinking? Don’t make baseless allegations.” Shockingly, the same TTE is also heard saying, “Taking money is our duty,” in a tone that suggested no remorse for the alleged wrongdoing. Initially, the TTEs were seen not issuing tickets for the extra money collected, but once the passenger began recording, one of them hastily started issuing tickets to those travelling illegally.

This incident raises serious ethical and legal concerns. Public servants entrusted with ensuring compliance exploited their position for personal gain. Such actions not only erode trust in the railways but also undermine the safety and fairness of the system relied upon by millions.

The Sivasagar passenger’s courage in confronting the TTEs and recording the incident highlights the essential role of vigilance by citizens. Railway authorities must act swiftly, punishing those responsible and implementing measures to prevent such malpractices in the future. Money collected from passengers should reach the railways, not line the pockets of corrupt staff.

