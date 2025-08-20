Mizoram Capital Connected to National Rail Network for First Time

In a landmark development for Mizoram and the Northeast, the Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project has officially connected Aizawl, the state capital, to India’s national railway network for the first time. This makes Mizoram the fourth northeastern state to have its capital linked by rail, marking a historic milestone in the region’s connectivity.

The ambitious project, which began in 2014, saw its first successful trial run to Sairang—near Aizawl—on May 1, 2025. Spanning a total length of 51.38 km, the railway line has been constructed in four sections at an estimated cost of ₹8,071 crore.

The route features significant engineering achievements, including 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. Among them, Bridge Number 196 stands out as a landmark structure. Set to be inaugurated in the coming months, the bridge rises 42 meters taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar, making it the tallest railway bridge on the route. This engineering marvel is designed to tackle the challenging hilly terrain that has historically hampered transportation in Mizoram.

The entire line has been inspected and cleared by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) from the Northeast Frontier Circle, ensuring full operational readiness.

Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) expect the new railway link to significantly improve logistical connectivity, reduce transportation costs, and enhance economic integration between Mizoram and the rest of India. The project is also anticipated to contribute meaningfully to the overall development of the North-East region.

With the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang line, Aizawl now joins the national rail grid, opening new avenues for trade, travel, and regional growth.

