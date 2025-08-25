Tamulpur Mob Assault Death: DC Orders High-level Probe Into Incident

The Tamulpur district administration has announced a high-level investigation of the tragic road accident that occurred at Bharali Chowk under Goreswar police station on August 20.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, public sentiment, and media reports, Pankaj Chakravarty, the District Commissioner of Tamulpur, has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. As per sources, Chakravarty has directed Trilina Taid, Executive Magistrate and Circle Officer of Goreswar Revenue Circle, to submit a comprehensive report on the accident at the earliest.

It may be noted that Abhishek Das tragically lost his life after being brutally assaulted in the aftermath of the road mishap. The incident took place when Abhishek, along with his friends, was returning from Bogamati’s Grassland in a Kia Seltos (AS 01-EN-5124).

According to eyewitness accounts, their vehicle collided with a roadside shop pillar while trying to avoid hitting an e-rickshaw. The sudden crash also caused the vehicle’s doors to jam shut. Das reportedly exited the vehicle through the sunroof to seek help, as some of his friends were trapped inside. However, an angry mob surrounded him and brutally assaulted him. He was also dragged nearly 50 feet away from the accident site and struck on the neck with a rod, leaving him grievously injured. Abhishek died while being taken to Rangia hospital on the same day.

In connection with the incident, the police have interrogated four friends of the deceased, namely Yuvraj Boro, Dhrubajyoti Gurung, Nabajit Das, and Martin Basumatary, at Suwagpur Police Station. The interrogation is being carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police of Tamulpur district, Jupi Bordoloi.

