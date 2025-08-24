Youth Beaten to Death After Car Crash in Baksa, Family Calls For Fair Probe

In a shocking incident, a youth lost his life after being brutally assaulted following a road mishap in Baksa district’s Bogamati on August 20. The victim, identified as Abhishek Das, was returning from Bogamati’s Grassland along with three of his friends when tragedy struck.

According to eyewitness accounts, while the group was on their way back from Grassland, their vehicle met with an accident at Bharali Chowk while trying to avoid hitting an e-rickshaw. The car collided with a roadside shop pillar, breaking it on impact. The sudden crash also caused the vehicle’s doors to jam shut.

“On August 20, Abhishek, along with three other friends, went to Bogamati’s Grassland. While returning in their vehicle, they met with an accident at Bharali Chowk. In an attempt to save an e-rickshaw, Abhishek was involved in the mishap. The car collided with a shop pillar, breaking it on impact, and the doors got jammed,” Abhishek’s grandfather narrated.

Managing to free himself through the sunroof, Abhishek attempted to get out of the car. However, instead of being helped, he was allegedly cornered by the e-rickshaw owner and the shop owner.

“Abhishek managed to get out through the sunroof, but at that very moment, the e-rickshaw owner and the shop owner surrounded him and brutally assaulted him,” he said.

The assault reportedly turned even more violent when Abhishek was dragged nearly 50 feet away from the accident site and struck on the neck with a rod, leaving him grievously injured.

“They didn’t stop there; he was dragged nearly 50 feet away from the accident site and struck on the neck with a rod, after which he collapsed in a critical condition. We got the information almost an hour later, and his father rushed to the spot. But since the nearest hospital was far and the ambulance arrived late, he breathed his last on the way. The other boys who were with him were also brutally attacked,” Abhishek's grandfather further stated.

The incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with family members demanding a thorough and fair probe into the circumstances that led to the fatal assault.

