Tanker Blast Claims Life of Worker at Garage in Assam's Bokakhat

An explosion that occurred at a garage in Bokakhat in Assam's Golaghat district claimed the life of a worker on Monday, reports said.
According to sources, the explosion occurred at the Explotex India tanker garage in Bokakhat's Gormur area while welding work was being carried out on the tanker.
The deceased worker has been identified as Lalit Gandhiya (38), sources said. The tanker involved bears registration number AS 01 QC 6741.
The garage owned by a person named N.K. Hazarika was reportedly being operated by Bhaskar Saikia on a rental agreement.
Following the incident, there was widespread panic among those present, leading to an immediate evacuation from the site. The police have arrived at the incident spot and are now investigating the circumstances of the explosion to prevent similar incidents in the future.