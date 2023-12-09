Tata Group to Invest Rs 40,000 Crore For Semiconductor Plant in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Tata Group has applied to establish a semiconductor processing plant in Assam, investing Rs 40,000 crore.
In an ‘X’ post, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuous guidance in the state's transformation.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated a portal for the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom initiative at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, marking the beginning of the application submission process.
During the event, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, launched on September 23, aiming to empower two lakh youth for entrepreneurial ventures. Beneficiaries are set to receive Rs 2 lakhs in two installments, comprising government grants and interest-free loans for establishing micro-enterprises or service units.
The scheme, spanning the next two years, targets two lakh eligible beneficiaries. Each youth will receive Rs. 2 lakh, with Rs. 1 lakh as a government subsidy, and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh to be repaid after five years without interest.
CM Sarma emphasized that the scheme aims to financially empower the youth, making them eligible for additional loans from the central government. The web portal for the initiative has seen the registration of 2,29,145 beneficiaries.
Furthermore, 1591 youth with professional degrees will be eligible for a Rs. 5 lakh loan under the scheme, with a 50% government subsidy and the remaining 50% as an interest-free loan.
CM Sarma also noted the state's robust industrial climate and ongoing efforts to bolster self-employment and youth self-reliance.