TAYPA Holds Press Conference in Sivasagar, Demands SC Status for Six Communities

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Asssociation (TAYPA) held a press conference at the Sivsagar Press Club today, addressed by its central president, Diganta Tamuli. The organization announced a comprehensive programme of action demanding the recognition of six communities as Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Speaking to the media, Tamuli expressed concern over recent statements made by the Chief Minister. “We had placed our last hope in the government for community recognition, but the Chief Minister’s recent remarks have left us worried,” he said.

He pointed out that the statements of the Chief Minister and the Tribal Union appeared on the same day, suggesting that any strong demand for ST recognition is immediately politicized.

Tamuli emphasized that granting ST status to the Ahoms and other communities would ensure that Assam becomes a fully indigenous state. “The government talks about illegal immigration, but relocating such people from one place to another does not secure Assam. Only by recognizing these six communities can the rights of local people in the Assembly, municipal bodies, and other institutions be safeguarded against illegal encroachment,” he stated.

Criticizing the Chief Minister, Tamuli said, “While the CM talks about percentages for certain communities, he remains silent on the Ahoms.” He announced a change in the movement’s slogan: “Earlier, it was ‘No ST, No Rest.’ Now it will be ‘No ST, No Vote.’ Grant us the recognition before elections, and we will vote accordingly.”

Tamuli further urged that legislation on this issue be introduced during the winter session in both Houses of Parliament ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. He also issued a caution to the Tribal Union and Aditya Khakhlari, warning them from acting against the indigenous community under political pressures or hidden motives.

The press conference also outlined the TAYPA’s action plan for mass protests. Between 1–3 November, over 100,000 Ahoms across 16 locations in the state will participate in coordinated rally and protest.

ON 1st November it will take place in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, On 2nd November Megherita, Tinsukia, Sadia, Naharkatia, Nazira, Dhanasiri and on 3rd November Moran, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Kamrup, Nagaon

Tamuli clarified that granting ST status to the six communities would not harm other smaller communities.

In a separate statement, he expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg and demanded that the government expedite the probe.

Also Read: TAYPA Stages Protest in Charaideo, Slams PM Modi, CM Sarma Over ST Status