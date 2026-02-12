TAYPA Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Foreign Link Allegations and Identity Issues

The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam(TAYPA), on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a press conference held at the Dispur Press Club, raising a series of contentious allegations and questions related to his family, religious identity, and alleged foreign links.

Addressing the media, members of the TAYPA alleged that individuals from the Muslim community, including those associated with Congress's social media activities, were operating accounts using the “Ahom” title. The organisation termed this unacceptable and demanded accountability.

The council also criticised Gaurav Gogoi over his interfaith marriage, questioning why his wife continues to practise Christianity despite marrying into an Ahom family. TAYPA leaders stated that individuals marrying outside the Ahom community should make efforts to promote and preserve Ahom culture and traditions.

In a controversial remark, the council further questioned the religious identity of Gogoi’s children and asked why they had not adopted the religion of their father. They argued that such matters were open to public scrutiny, particularly given Gogoi’s political stature.

The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad also made serious allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged foreign connections, including references to Pakistan. TAYPA demanded that if there is any evidence of links with Pakistan or the ISI, the government should conduct a thorough investigation and take immediate action. The organisation questioned why a Special Investigation Team (SIT), if constituted, had not examined these aspects.

“If there is any information against Gaurav Gogoi, the government should take appropriate action without delay,” a council representative said, adding that no one should be shielded from questioning due to political lineage.

The remarks also invoked historical references to the Ahom community’s resistance against the Mughals, with the organisation asserting that it would not tolerate any perceived alignment against community interests.