“We Will Not Rest!”; TAYPA Leads Rally Demanding ST Recognition

A massive crowd of Tai Ahom people gathered in Silapathar, Dhemaji, their faces reflecting both hope and determination, as flames of protest flickered in hand-held torches.

The air resonated with slogans of “Assam Government, shame on you!” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma, wake up!”

The demonstration was organised by the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Association (TAYPA), Dhemaji District Committee, calling for Scheduled Tribes (ST) recognition of the Tai Ahom community.

The event drew participants from across the region, including representatives from various Tai Ahom organisations.

The gathering, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports and Cultural Complex in Silapathar, underscored the community’s demand for formal acknowledgement, self-governance, and issuance of land pattas.

Organisers warned that if the state government fails to address these demands before 2026, they would intensify democratic movements against the BJP government in Assam.

One protestor said, “Narendra Modi said in 2014 that we would get Scheduled Caste recognition, but it has all been in vain. The state government said they would give us recognition, but to date, they have not submitted the form. We will not trust their word now. Before the 2026 election, we want recognition.”

Another stated, “We warn the BJP government that we will not rest until the Tai Ahom community gets Scheduled Caste recognition. We have been saying it again and again. If they do not take any action soon, we will intensify our protest and will not let them win the 2026 election.”

The protest combined cultural expressions with political messaging, highlighting the deep-rooted aspirations of the Tai Ahom community for identity recognition and rights.

