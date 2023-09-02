Tea Association of India Recommends Hourly Wage Rate for Workers

In March this year, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 announced the extension of the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), adding that the orthodox subsidy has been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 10. The finance minister also mentioned that this will help celebrate 200 glorious years of Assam Tea in a befitting manner while announcing that on the occasion, the subsidy increase will be Rs 12.