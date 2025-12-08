“Tea Community Candidates Are Our Brand Ambassadors": CM Sarma at Appointment Ceremony

The Assam government today organised an appointment letter distribution ceremony at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, for candidates from the state’s tea community.
A total of 120 candidates from the tea community were appointed across various directorates of the Assam Police and the Home Department.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is present on the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Minister Rupesh Gowala, DGP Harmit Singh, and several MLAs from the tea community constituencies.
The government emphasised that this distribution was conducted separately to send a clear message about focused reservations and inclusive opportunities.
The Chief Minister stated at the ceremony that Tea community candidates are being given 3% additional reservation along with the existing OBC quota for appointments in teaching and administrative positions.
In Class III and IV posts, an additional 3% reservation has been earmarked for the tea community candidates.
For Class I and II posts (ACS, APS), an extra 3% reservation is also ensured for the community.
In medical education, four seats will be reserved for the tea community students, up from three previously.
He further stated that development works in tea gardens—such as school construction, healthcare facilities, and road development—are being expedited to ensure better living conditions for the community.
The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed candidates to serve as brand ambassadors of the government.
He encouraged them to wear their police and administrative uniforms with pride and carry forward the government’s vision with integrity and responsibility toward society and their parents.
