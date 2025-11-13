Assam CM Highlights 8,000 New Appointments, Pushes for Transparent Hiring

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing newly appointed teachers and staff, emphasised the government’s commitment to transparent recruitment, strengthening the education system, and ensuring equal opportunities for the state’s youth.

Congratulating the recruits, the CM said, “After years of dedication, we have reached a significant milestone. This transparent and merit-based recruitment is a major achievement for Assam.” He highlighted the challenges faced by the public education system, noting that earlier appointments were heavily influenced by political considerations, and teaching positions were often treated like a market in some areas.

Recalling reforms since 2012, Sarma said, “We began transparent recruitment for TET and college teachers in 2012, ensuring that young men and women received appointments based purely on merit. Over the years, transparency has been extended to all departments, and today, after 1.26 lakh appointments, we have successfully recruited another 8,000 employees.”

Addressing criticisms, the CM said political rivalries and party politics have no role in Assam’s youth recruitment. He emphasised the improving performance of the state’s education system in national rankings and underlined the need for a strong education framework to build a prosperous Assam and nation. “If the new generation does not receive quality education, we cannot build a strong Assam or India,” he said.

Sarma further stressed the importance of human resources for Assam in the next five years and warned against elements attempting to destabilise the state. “Educated youth are key to ensuring Assam remains strong and united,” he said.

Highlighting achievements in the current recruitment cycle, Sarma noted the appointments in ADRE, police, and teacher positions have been free of corruption. He also announced the inclusion of mathematics teachers for the first time and assured that more positions would be opened in the next cycle, with regular meetings every ten days to streamline the process.

On a lighter note, the CM concluded with humour, saying, “While one Gogoi is busy with three weddings, we will focus on politics and, more importantly, serving the people.”

He also encouraged newly appointed teachers to register their parents’ names in the CM’s health scheme and reminded them to consider transfers by May 31, stating that the current recruitment process in the education department has concluded successfully, with further appointments in the pipeline.