Tea Community Farmer Alleges Land Encroachment, Death Threat by Contractor

Tension has escalated in Mezhenga under Assam's Nazira after allegations of land encroachment and intimidation surfaced against an outside company’s contractor. The matter has drawn the attention of local organisations, with the Sivasagar district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh submitting a memorandum to the district administration seeking immediate intervention.

According to the complaint, Vinod Kumar Poddar, a contractor engaged with a road construction company, is accused of illegally encroaching upon land belonging to Jiten Rabidas, a member of the tea community in Mezhenga. The allegations state that standing crops on Rabidas’s land were destroyed, and a pathway used for daily movement was forcibly occupied.

More seriously, the contractor has also been accused of issuing death threats to Rabidas, triggering fear and unrest in the area. The incident has reportedly occurred at a time when the Assam government has been taking steps to grant land pattas to tea garden workers, raising concerns over the safety and land rights of marginalised communities.

Condemning the alleged actions, the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh’s Sivasagar district unit termed the incident “alarming” and urged the district administration to conduct a fair inquiry and ensure protection for the affected individual. The organisation has also appealed to the tea community organisations and civil society groups to stand in solidarity with Jiten Rabidas and demand justice.

The district administration is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

