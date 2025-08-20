Tea Estate in Nazira Under Threat? Locals Complain of Illegal Mining

In a serious allegation of illegal mining and destruction of plantation land, the proprietor of Ougurijan Tea Estate in Nazira under Assam's Sivasagar district has lodged an FIR against three individuals, accusing them of illegally excavating soil and collecting stones from the estate.

According to the complaint filed by Md. Arfanulla, proprietor of Ougrijan Tea Estate, labourers from the estate had informed him that large portions of land under Section No. 3 and Section No. 6 of the estate had been extensively damaged due to unauthorised soil excavation. Upon inquiry, Arfanulla alleged that the act was carried out by three persons named Riyaj Ali alias Nanki, Zakir Hussain, and Gaji Khan - all residents of Ougrijan under Bihubor police station.

The FIR states that the accused persons have not only caused severe damage to the tea garden’s plantation areas but were also engaged in illegal stone collection. The proprietor further highlighted that the land in question is already under litigation before the Civil Court in Sivasagar, making the activity a direct violation of the pending suit.

Arfanulla has urged authorities to take immediate steps to halt the illegal mining and prevent further irreparable loss to the estate. He has also sought strict legal action against the accused, assessment of damages caused, and recovery of losses suffered by the tea estate.

The matter has sparked concern over the rampant illegal mining in the region and its adverse impact on Assam’s tea industry, which remains a backbone of the state’s economy.

On the other hand, tensions have flared in the disputed area of Bihubor over the illegal stone mining activities. According to sources, forest officials were allegedly threatened and intimidated by local goons right in front of the Bihubor police. Taking advantage of the Assam government’s inaction, these groups have allegedly continued their illegal activities with impunity.