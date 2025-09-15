Tea Garden Workers in Teok Injured After Oil Spill, ATTSA Demands Action

The Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) staged masive demonstrations in front of the Teok police station in Jorhat on Monday, voicing strong opposition against Oil Max, a company involved in oil extraction operations in the area.

The demonstration comes in the wake of an incident near Oil Max’s oil field in Jogduar, where petroleum substances reportedly leaked from a tanker that had overturned on the roadside on Saturday, spilling hazardous material into the nearby Jogduar river.

As per sources, on the same evening, three women workers from the Teok tea garden named Prasila Rajowar, Phulchana Mahili, and Aijoni Rajowar, suffered severe burns while performing the traditional “Karam Puja” ritual involving lighting lamps near the contaminated riverbank. They are currently undergoing treatment.

The ATTSA claimed that the incident occurred due to the administration’s failure to take timely action to prevent such hazards despite the evident risk posed by the petroleum spill.

Protesting the alleged negligence and lack of accountability on the part of the authorities, the union organized a road blockade and gheraoed the Teok police station, raising public concern over environmental safety and administrative responsibility in the region.

