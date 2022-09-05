Team of Assam Artists Looted by Miscreants in Meghalaya

A team of artists from Assam were looted by unidentified men on Sunday while they were on their way to Meghalaya’s Shillong to shoot a music video.

According to sources, they were looted near Nongstoin area in Meghalaya.

A group of three miscreants came in a red colour Alto car and threatened them. The miscreants looted a sum amount of Rs. 6,000 including essentials like spectacles of choreographer Manoj Maan.

The artist team comprised nine people including actress Priyanka Saikia.

At the scene, a witness was also present who have seen the entire incident.

It is suspected that the miscreants might have been under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime.

The team has lodged a complaint in Boko Police Station in Assam. The police has launched an investigation regarding the incident.