Team of Tipra Motha Party Arrives in Guwahati

A team of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) of Tripura on Wednesday arrived in Assam’s Guwahati.

The chairman of TMP, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma along with four MLAs from Tripura will meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tonight.

They will have special talks with the Assam CM.

The appointment of an interlocutor for talks on the ‘Greater Tipraland’ issue is expected to be the core issue of the meeting between the leaders of Tripura’s TIPRA party and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), also known as the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, is a regional political party and previously a social organization in Tripura, India. The Party is led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.

It is currently the largest opposition party in Tripura Legislative Assembly.

On March 5, Tipra Motha Debbarma said that his party is ready to sit with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a constitutional solution.

However, he said that his party must be formally invited by the BJP with respect.

Pradyot Debbarma’s statement came a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the party's concerns should be addressed through dialogue.

