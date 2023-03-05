Ready for Talks with BJP, But Call Us With Dignity: TIPRA Motha Chief

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that his party is ready to sit with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a constitutional solution.

However, he said that his party must be formally invited by the BJP with respect.

Pradyot Debbarma’s statement comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the party's concerns should be addressed through dialogue.

Taking to Facebook, former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarman, who helms the regional outfit, also gave assurance that his party will not let down people who had voted for him.

"If we are respectfully invited for talks on constitutional rights - economic, political, language -- we will participate. We are sons of the soil... We are ready for talks to find a constitutional solution to the problems of indigenous people. And, the talks cannot be about ministerial posts or individual benefits," he said in a video posted on the networking platform.

The TIPRA Motha chief added that if the saffron party welcomes them formally, they are prepared for talks, however only on condition, to discuss a “sacred arrangement”.

Debbarman on the other hand warned that any party that seeks to rule Tripura by ignoring its indigenous people will find it difficult to run the state smoothly in the future.

The TIPRA Motha has been fighting for tribal rights in the state of Tripura and is now seeking a constitutional solution to the problems.

Debbarma, whose 2-year-old party won 13 seats in the assembly elections held on February 27 and became the second-largest party in the 60-member assembly, was addressing speculation that he was in talks with the BJP.

With the declaration of results for the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday, BJP is poised to form the government in Tripura again by winning a comfortable majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.