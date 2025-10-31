Tears, Applause & Immortality: Zubeen’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Leaves Assam in Emotion

Assam woke up to an overwhelming wave of emotion on Friday as ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the final cinematic creation of the late Zubeen Garg, hit theatres across the state. For thousands of fans, it was not just another film release — it was a personal farewell to a legend whose music and art defined generations.

The first screening began at 4:25 a.m. at Matrix Cinema Hall, Beltola — an unusual time, yet perfectly fitting for Zubeen’s unorthodox spirit. Long before sunrise, hundreds of fans gathered outside the theatre, carrying posters and wearing scarves, their faces marked by anticipation and quiet grief. The air was heavy with nostalgia and reverence, as though the city itself was holding its breath for one last glimpse of its beloved icon.

‘Roi Roi Binale’, directed, composed, and envisioned by Zubeen Garg, stands as his last gift to Assamese cinema. The film is being hailed as a reflection of his boundless creativity, restless energy, and his deep-rooted love for Assam and its people.

Inside the cinema halls, emotions ran high. Every scene, every lyric, every frame drew thunderous applause followed by silence — the kind that speaks louder than words. Viewers described the film as “vintage Zubeen” — intense, poetic, and deeply personal.

A fan, fighting back tears after the show, said, “Zubeen Garg would have never thought this would be his last movie, but he did a commendable job. Through this film, he has expressed everything about his life. Zubeen was truly a messenger of God who knew we are all born for a reason and must one day leave — and he showed that truth beautifully.”

Another viewer said, “I got emotional watching the movie. I couldn’t believe he’s gone. It felt like we met Zubeen once again today. Every dialogue and scene carried his soul.”

Some cinema-goers were so overwhelmed they walked out midway through the screening in tears. One of them said, “I couldn’t watch anymore. What we have lost — people will realise only now. If he had been here, we would have seen many more masterpieces.”

Across the state, similar scenes unfolded in Sivasagar, Moran, Dhemaji, Tihu, Biswanath, Sonari, and Tezpur, where theatres played one of Zubeen’s most loved songs, “Mayabini Ratir Bukut”, before the film began — a symbolic tribute to the artist who gave Assam its sound of identity.

Outside the theatres, fans embraced, cried, and prayed. One young admirer said, “Zubeen is eternal. I want justice for him. It rained again today — just like the day we last saw him at Sarusajai. He is still with us. I wish Garima Saikia Garg lots of strength; she has to stay strong.”

Even political figures joined the chorus of admiration. Former state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, after attending a screening in Rangiya, said, “Zubeen did a commendable job in his last movie. We booked early because all shows were houseful. The love people have shown proves what he meant to Assam.”

In Guwahati and other towns, most theatres reported houseful shows since early morning. Many fans travelled from distant districts just to watch the first screening, calling it a moment of “history, farewell, and gratitude.”

For Assam, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is more than a film — it is a reminder of everything Zubeen stood for: passion, rebellion, and artistry. As the final scene fades to black and his voice fills the theatre one last time, silence descends — the kind that carries both love and loss.

And as the sun rises over Guwahati, one truth lingers in every heart: Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but his music, his madness, and his magic will echo through Assam forever.

