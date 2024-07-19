Teenage Pregnancies Dropped By Over 60% In State, Says Assam CM

The Chief Minister elaborated on the objective behind the repeal, stating, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly."