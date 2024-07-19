Teenage Pregnancies Dropped By Over 60% In State, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant progress in the state government's mission to combat child marriages, a campaign that has not only fostered societal change but also ensured healthier lives for young girls.
According to CM Sarma, the number of teenage pregnancies in Assam has significantly decreased from 9,330 in April 2022 to 3,401 in June 2024.
"Our rigorous mission against #ChildMarriage is not only bringing a societal change but also enabling a healthy life for our girls. Teenage pregnancy in April 2022: 9,330 Teenage pregnancy in June 2024: 3,401 Our mission will continue unabated in the coming days," he posted on X.
In a related move, the Assam government decided on Thursday to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935, with an aim to prevent child marriages and establish uniformity in marriage and divorce registrations across the state.
Announcing this on X, CM Sarma said, "We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024."
The Chief Minister elaborated on the objective behind the repeal, stating, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly."
Additionally, the State Cabinet has directed the creation of new legislation for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be reviewed in the next Assembly session.
Earlier this week, he reiterated his concerns about the issue of "changing demography," describing it as a matter of "life and death" for him. Citing data, Sarma noted that the Muslim population was 12 percent in 1951 and has now reached 40 percent. The Chief Minister also alleged that 'illegal immigrants' are marrying tribal girls without following due process and stated that the BJP would make a law to prevent the exploitation of tribal daughters marrying illegal immigrants.