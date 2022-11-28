Assam: Teenager Found Hanging in Dhubri, Locals Suspect Murder

The body of a teenager was found hanging at a rented house in Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Beltoli in Bilasipara.

The locals alleged that the deceased was murdered and the accused tied a rope around his neck and hanged him to make it look like a suicide.

One of the locals said, “The boy was living at a rented house owned by Vedu Sheikh and we have often heard and witnessed some unsocial events happening in the residence. The boy might have seen something due to which they killed and hanged him in his room to make it look like a suicide.”

Meanwhile, the police and magistrate arrived at the scene and launched a probe into the matter.