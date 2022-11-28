Guwahati: 10 Houses Burnt To Ash In Major Fire At Noonmati

A major fire broke out on Sunday night in the Noonmati area of Guwahati in which as many as 10 rented rooms were gutted.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the residence of a teacher of Noonmati Refinery High School, identified as Golelur Ali.

The major fire soon spread to six rooms, handed out on rent that belonged to Ali.

Moreover, another four rented spaces that belonged to Siddique Ali, a neighbor, were also engulfed in the flames.

The flames were fuelled by a cylinder that exploded, spreading the fire, officials informed.

As many as six fire tenders from the nearby fire station were rushed to the spot, and after much struggle, were able to douse the flames.

The officials present at the scene also mentioned that damages due to the major fire were estimated to be several lakhs.

It may be noted that a massive fire broke out at B G Colony in the Gotanagar locality near Guwahati’s Maligaon area on November 23 in which as many as 10 temporary houses were engulfed in flames.