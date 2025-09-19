Tension Erupts at Panitola Tea Estate Over Bonus Demand

A tense situation has unfolded at Panitola Tea Estate in Chabua as tea garden workers staged a protest demanding a 20% bonus.The unrest began after the garden management announced only a 15% bonus instead of the worker’s demand.

The protesters told the media, “We, the tea community, work hard throughout the year and depend on this one-time payment to sustain our families. ““It is unfortunate that even after the government declared a 20% bonus, the garden management has given us only 15%. We can never accept this. We don’t need such a manager who cannot ensure our rightful dues.”

Agitated workers shut down the tea factory in protest, leading to further chaos. Reports indicate that the manager of the tea estate has fled the premises amid the turmoil.

The annual bonus issue has long been a point of contention in Assam’s tea belt. Workers argue that bonus payments, which are traditionally distributed before the festive season, are not only a right but also a crucial support for their families’ expenses.

The demand for 20 percent this year echoes similar protests across several tea estates in the region, where labours have expressed dissatisfaction with the bonus percentage fixed by managements.

