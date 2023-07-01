Tension Grips Again in Silchar, Minority Families Attacked in 2 Separate Incidents

The tussle between the two communities in Silchar became increasingly fierce again on Friday night.
The heated situation in Silchar town has not calmed down even after the formation of a peace committee by the Cachar district administration to maintain law and order in the area amidst the Eid-Ul-Adha festivities.
As per reports, tension gripped in Barak Valley’s Silchar again last night after two Muslim families were allegedly attacked in two separate incidents.
At around 10:30 p.m, unidentified crooks vandalized a four-wheeler vehicle carrying a family from a minority community near the Tarapur END Colony in Silchar.
The miscreants also pelted stones at the vehicle and abused them verbally with anti-Muslim slogans.
During the attack, one woman and a child sustained injuries. The victims have been identified as Ayesha Sultana Barbhuiya (60) wife of Maulana Abdul Sukur and Musfiq Choudhury (10).
A case has been registered at Arunachal police station in Silchar in connection to the incident.
On receiving the news, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta rushed to the Arunachal police station and took stock of the incident. The injured were then taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital.
In another instance, a four-wheeler vehicle that was on their way back home carrying a minor patient was allegedly attacked by a group of people near second Railway gate in Tarapur locality.
It has come to the fore that the group had hurled liquor bottles at the family. The family somehow managed to escape and save their lives.
Earlier, on the day of Bakri-Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha), a clash broke out between two communities over ‘Qurbani’ near Panchayat Road in Silchar.
Several people were reported to have been injured in the clash. A number of vehicles were also damaged during the ordeal.
Cachar police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering of large number of people.
Following the incident, the district administration had formed a peace committee along with the intellectuals of both the communities to bring peace in the region.