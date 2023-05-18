Assam

Tension Grips Assam-Arunachal Border Over Suspicious Death of Youth

Several local organizations from Kakopathar-Dirak staged a road blockade at Dirak Gate near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia demanding a probe into the suspicious death of the youth.
Tension gripped in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border after a youth hailing from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a beer factory in Arunachal’s Namsai district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Arunachal Police has allegedly manhandled several women protesters near the border leading to a heated situation in the area.

In a previous report, it was learnt that the deceased youth, identified as Ankur Moran, was found dead at a beer factory where he was employed at.

Ankur’s lifeless body was found at the B block of the factory, sources said.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. It is however unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder, sources further said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

