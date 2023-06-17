Tensions Flare as Authorities Halt Locals From Clearing Forest at Assam-Arunachal Border

Tensions flared once again at the Assam-Arunachal border in Lakhimpur, as an altercation between Assam police, the forest department, and some locals of Arunachal unfolded.
The Assam team attempted to prevent the Arunachal locals from clearing forest in the area which lies in Assam region. This prompted the group to chase and confront them. Armed with guns and sticks, the group pursued the patrolling team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).
Sources indicate that, the Assam team narrowly escaped with their lives. This incident took place at 2nd Belo Basti Jutuli tea garden in Rampur.
It is to be mentioned that similar hostilities have erupted before, including previous instances of miscreants opening fire at the Assam forest department.