Tensions Flare at Baksa Jail as Zubeen Fans Demand Public Appearance of Accused

Security was put to the test at Baksa District Jail on Wednesday afternoon after five accused in the mysterious death case of Assam’s singing sensation Zubeen Garg, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, were brought to the facility. The accused were accompanied by a large contingent of security personnel.

As the vehicle carrying the accused reached the jail, a section of angry locals attacked it, throwing stones and breaking the glass of a police vehicle. One female police officer was reportedly injured, and several protesters were detained as the situation escalated.

The crowd outside the jail demanded that Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma be presented before the public, shouting slogans such as, “Hand Siddharth over to us… we want justice!” and “Joi Zubeen Da!” Scuffles broke out between the police and the protesters, with pushing and shoving reported. While officers used batons to control the crowd, the fans remained defiant.

Along with Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, the other accused—Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya—are now housed in the state-of-the-art facility under strict security arrangements.

The situation remains tense as district authorities continue to manage the protests, with heavy security deployed both inside and outside the jail to prevent further clashes.

Also Read: LIVE: SIT Submits Health Reports of Five Accused in Zubeen Garg Case