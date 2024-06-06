Tensions Flare in Assam's Nagaon as Locals Nab Goat Thieves, Torch Vehicle

In a swift act of community vigilance, residents of Samaguri in Assam's Nagaon district intercepted a car involved in livestock theft, reports said.
The incident reportedly unfolded when the thieves, who were being chased from Nonoi, were caught along with four stolen goats in Bordol.
The vigilant locals managed to apprehend two suspects after stopping a vehicle, although two other suspects managed to flee the scene, reports said.
According to sources, the community members handed the nabbed suspects over to the police, ensuring that justice could take its course.
Reportedly, during the incident, the villagers also set fire to the car, destroying it.
Authorities have commenced a thorough investigation into the case, focusing on the details surrounding the seizure and the involvement of the suspects. The prompt action by the locals highlights the community’s determination to maintain safety and security in their village.
While the suspects faced rough treatment before being handed over to the police, this incident underscores the locals' commitment to protecting their property and livestock from criminal elements.