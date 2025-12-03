Termination Notices Served to 108 Ambulance Employees Following The Protest

Days after emergency medical services across Assam came to a standstill due to a statewide strike by 108 ambulance workers, the concerned department has initiated mass terminations, dismissing several employees who had participated in the protest demanding long-pending dues and service regularisation.

Termination letters issued to employees accused the staff of insubordination, dereliction of duty and deliberate disruption of emergency healthcare services.

The notice claimed that the workers’ actions had caused “serious dislocation of work and trouble to the common people of Assam.”

“You are not performing your basic duties as per the terms and condition of your appointment letter and your insubordination and disobedience towards management orders have caused serious dislocation of work and trouble to the common people of Assam,” the letter states.

The department further alleged that the workers were found “hampering 108 Ambulance Emergency Services”, impacting the ability of citizens to access emergency healthcare services in critical moments.

Most significantly, the employees were accused of taking part in “illegal strike”, which the management described as a gross violation of the service rules of the organisation.

According to the letter, this act amounts to “major misconduct” and has therefore resulted in immediate termination of employment.

The termination comes in the aftermath of an indefinite statewide strike launched on December 1 by employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance Service.

Emergency medical services across the state were severely affected as hundreds of workers gathered at the protest site in Chachal, Guwahati, halting ambulance operations in multiple districts.

The workers, who have been serving as frontline emergency responders since the inception of the 108 service, say their protest was born out of years of neglect, broken promises and systemic exploitation.

Their key demands include: Regularisation of nearly 3,000 contractual employees, Shifting the 108 emergency service under full government control, Fair wages equivalent to highly skilled workers, Payment of pending overtime dues for 12-hour shifts, Annual bonus and access to welfare schemes such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar and Compliance with labour laws and basic job security

The employees also accused the government of repeatedly failing to honour earlier assurances, leaving them with no option but to launch a statewide protest.

