"Test For Rahul Gandhi", Says Assam CM on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan’ Remark

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he does not want to condemn Stalin as he had already exposed himself.
Replying to a query asked by media persons on Sunday, CM Sarma said that these types of remarks were issued by other Congress ministers earlier too.
CM Sarma said, “I have heard the statement of that politician and the same statement was also issued by one of the Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram. I have also seen more or less a similar kind of statement from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.”
“I do not want to condemn that minister from Tamil Nadu because he has already exposed himself. But the question is will the Congress party still be in alliance with the DMK. It will be worth watching whether the Congress will expel Karti Chidambaram. This is a test for Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision about whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not," he added.
The Assam Chief Minister also went on to say that if Rahul Gandhi does not snap ties with the DMK, people will confirm that they are anti-Hindu.
He said, “If Rahul Gandhi does not snap ties with DMK, then people will be confirm that they are anti-Hindu. They do not like Sanatan dharma, they do not like Hindu.”
It may be mentioned that, addressing a press conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated.
“Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana,” he said.