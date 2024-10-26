Tezpur AFS Welcomes 'Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally' Celebrating IAF, Kargil Victory

Participants of the rally include Air Warriors, Army Officers, and distinguished Air Veterans. Among them is Retired Group Captain RC Tripathi VM, an ex-Para Jump Instructor known for summiting Mount Everest and performing a skydive near the Everest base camp at Gorakshep, Nepal. He holds the unique distinction of being the first IAF personnel to climb the highest peaks on each continent, collectively known as the Seven Summits.

Another notable participant, Retired Group Captain MK Sharma, is a passionate adventurist who has taken part in numerous car and bike rallies throughout his service.