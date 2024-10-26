Tezpur AFS Welcomes 'Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally' Celebrating IAF, Kargil Victory

The Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally, commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict, arrived at Air Force Station Tezpur yesterday.
This iconic rally, organized by the IAF in collaboration with the United World Motors (UWM), covers an impressive 7,000 kilometers, starting from Thoise in Ladakh and concluding in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
The rally team was received by Group Captain VK Gupta, Station Commander of Air Force Station Tezpur, along with personnel from the station. Prior to arriving in Tezpur, the team made a stop at Guwahati on 23 October, where they engaged with students at Gauhati University on 24 October.
The primary aim of the rally is to inspire the youth of India to consider a career in the armed forces. At both universities, the rally participants were warmly welcomed and felicitated by faculty and students, who enjoyed enriching interactions with the team.
Participants of the rally include Air Warriors, Army Officers, and distinguished Air Veterans. Among them is Retired Group Captain RC Tripathi VM, an ex-Para Jump Instructor known for summiting Mount Everest and performing a skydive near the Everest base camp at Gorakshep, Nepal. He holds the unique distinction of being the first IAF personnel to climb the highest peaks on each continent, collectively known as the Seven Summits.
Another notable participant, Retired Group Captain MK Sharma, is a passionate adventurist who has taken part in numerous car and bike rallies throughout his service.
The rally was flagged off earlier that morning from Air Force Station Borjhar by Air Commodore SS Prabhune, Air Officer Commanding. The team is set to depart for Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, on 26 October, before culminating their journey in Tawang.