IAF & Uttarakhand War Memorial Car Rally Reaches Bagdogra, Heading to Guwahati Next

After being flagged off by Group Captain Raveesh Rakesh, Station Commander Darbhanga, the team was greeted at Bagdogra by Air Commodore Manish V Patel VM, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra, and its personnel. The rally's next stop is Guwahati, also known as the Gateway to the Northeast, which it will reach on October 23 after passing through Hasimara on October 22.