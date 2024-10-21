IAF & Uttarakhand War Memorial Car Rally Reaches Bagdogra, Heading to Guwahati Next

The historic Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM) car rally, covering 7,000 km, arrived in Bagdogra on October 20 to a warm reception from Air Warriors and children. This iconic rally, flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 1 at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, began its journey from the Air Base in Thoise on October 8 and will culminate at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 29.
The rally, featuring 14 Maruti Jimny 4×4 vehicles, is driven by senior Air Warriors, Army Officers, and Air veterans. The team, led by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt from the Directorate of Adventure, Air Headquarters, also includes senior officers and veterans from the Air Force and Army.
After being flagged off by Group Captain Raveesh Rakesh, Station Commander Darbhanga, the team was greeted at Bagdogra by Air Commodore Manish V Patel VM, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra, and its personnel. The rally's next stop is Guwahati, also known as the Gateway to the Northeast, which it will reach on October 23 after passing through Hasimara on October 22.
The rally aims to fuel the spirit of “Vayu Veer Vijetha” and inspire youth through interactions along the route. As part of the nation’s celebration of the 25th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team will visit war memorials en route to pay tribute to the fallen heroes during their unique journey from Thoise to Tawang.