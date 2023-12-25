Tezpur Shocker: Woman Burnt Alive Over Suspected Witchcraft

Moreover, in this inland area, efforts to raise awareness against superstition have not been implemented. Residents asserted that so far, no non-governmental organizations or volunteer organizations have made any efforts to educate people in these areas. These inhumane incidents have once again demonstrated that a portion of society is still influenced by superstition. Shockingly, in Assam, a woman was set on fire in front of her two young children on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.