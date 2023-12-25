Tezpur Shocker: Woman Burnt Alive Over Suspected Witchcraft

In a disturbing event, a woman was reportedly set on fire in front of her two children over suspicions of being a witch on Sunday night in Assam's Tezpur, according to the police. The victim, identified as Sangeeta Kati (30), wife of Ram Kati, was fatally injured. Four individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.
The individuals in question were identified as Ajay Sanghar, Tinko Malhar, and Surya Baghwar. However, the identity of one person remained unknown. Additionally, two other suspects are reportedly still on the run. The police have stated that the family members of the deceased's neighbour allegedly assaulted the woman with a sharp weapon, aided by four accomplices, before setting her on fire. The entire area was gripped with panic in the wake of this tragic event.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sonitpur, Madhurima Das, said, "Four people have been detained in connection with the incident and the search for two others is underway". It is learnt that the horrific incident happened as a result of personal enmity in Bansbari, a very remote part of Tezpur.
Moreover, in this inland area, efforts to raise awareness against superstition have not been implemented. Residents asserted that so far, no non-governmental organizations or volunteer organizations have made any efforts to educate people in these areas. These inhumane incidents have once again demonstrated that a portion of society is still influenced by superstition. Shockingly, in Assam, a woman was set on fire in front of her two young children on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.