Tezpur University Crisis: AASU Delegation Meets Governor, Sends Urgent Demands to CM

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan, urging immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing administrative crisis at Tezpur University. A copy of the delegation’s urgent memorandum was also sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisment

The students highlighted the absence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Shambhunath Singh for the past 90 days, which has left the university in a leadership vacuum. They accused the administration of mismanagement, corruption, and autocratic practices that have adversely affected both academics and campus culture.

During the meeting, the AASU delegation demanded:

Immediate restoration of a democratic and healthy academic environment.

Action against the controversial Vice-Chancellor Dr. Singh.

Granting full authority to the senior-most professor acting as V.C. to manage university affairs.

Legal amendments to enable the formation of an independent, democratically elected student union.

Protection of the Assamese language, culture, and traditions while ensuring students can compete nationally and internationally.

The delegation, AASU President Utpal Sharma, General Secretary Smiran Phukan, and Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, met Assam Governor and presented a memorandum, engaging in discussions in a cordial and friendly environment., emphasised the university’s prestige and heritage, noting that Tezpur University, established under the historic Assam Accord, has long been a centre of academic excellence and cultural pride.

Also Read: Citizens’ Convention in Guwahati Calls for Tezpur University VC's Dismissal and Arrest