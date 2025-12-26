Tezpur University Crisis: DTI Stands Firm With Students, Teachers Over Administrative Failures

The Democratic Teachers’ Initiative (DTI) has voiced support for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff at Tezpur University, who are protesting against years of administrative corruption and harassment.

The unrest escalated after the death of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, when students attempted to commemorate his contributions, only to face punitive action from the Vice-Chancellor, Shambhu Nath Singh.

DTI condemned the Vice-Chancellor’s alleged high-handedness, stating that instead of encouraging students, his actions reflected authoritarian intent.

“It is not a coincidence that Zubeen Garg, a champion against authoritarianism, inspired students to resist such high-handedness,” DTI said in a statement.

Highlighting long-standing issues, DTI pointed out that Tezpur University, a product of the Assam Accord, has suffered from administrative irregularities and politically motivated appointments.

The Tezpur University Teachers Association (TUTA) and the Non-Teaching Employees Association have joined the protests, demanding the immediate suspension of the Vice-Chancellor over alleged financial irregularities.

A three-member Ministry of Education (MoE) team visited the campus, but no decisive, time-bound action has been taken. Frustrated by inaction, students have announced a full-scale civil disobedience movement, accusing the MoE of failing to address the inquiry into the absent Vice-Chancellor.

The repeated selection of non-local vice-chancellors has contributed to the marginalisation of regional voices. During the current crisis, the Vice-Chancellor has reportedly been absent from campus while academic activities, including examinations, have come to a standstill.

DTI emphasized that the ongoing struggle at Tezpur University is a fight to preserve the autonomy and local relevance of public universities in India, especially at a time when bills like the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill threaten to centralize control.

“The unity of students, teachers, and staff at Tezpur University is vital to protect the soul and character of public universities in India against uniformity and central diktats,” DTI said, urging wider support for the movement.

