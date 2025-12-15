Tezpur University Impasse: Students on 9 Hr Hunger Strike For Immediate MoE Response

Today, the students of Tezpur University have started a 9-hour hunger strike. Started at 9. am, the hunger strike demands the immediate removal of VC Shambhu Nath Singh amid allegations of widespread corruption and financial irregularities. This is a part of intensifying their ongoing protest against the VC.

The Students of the university have announced that all academic and administrative activities will remain suspended until the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) issues a formal resolution addressing their concerns. This escalation follows repeated peaceful protests, which students claim have largely gone unheeded by the Ministry.

Protestors have voiced frustration over the prolonged inaction, stating that the lack of official communication has left both the administration and academic operations in a state of Limbo.

“Academic normalcy cannot be restored without concrete and transparent intervention from the Ministry to protect the integrity of the institution,” a student leader said.

The protesters emphasised that the primary demand remains the removal of Professor Singh from his post. They warned that the boycott will continue until the Ministry takes decisive action.

The ongoing agitation has significantly disrupted teaching, examinations, and administrative processes on campus. Faculty members have reportedly been unable to conduct classes or complete essential administrative work, while students’ academic schedules hang in uncertainty.

According to an official press release, the students warned that protests will intensify if decisive action is not taken without further delay. Their demands

1. Removal of Shambhu Nath Singh as the Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University.

2. Immediate, fair, and unbiased higher-level inquiry against Shambhu Nath Singh, which assures his removal from Tezpur University

3. Shambhu Nath Singh should be placed on official administrative leave, effective immediately.