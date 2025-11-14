Tezpur University in Turmoil: Dean and T&P Head Step Down Amid Student Uprising

On the 55th day of the ongoing student movement at Tezpur University, the agitation intensified as students directly confronted senior officials over alleged administrative negligence.

The focus of today’s protest was on the Deputy Director of the Training and Placement (T&P) Cell, Dr Pijush Chandra Das, and the Dean of the School of Engineering (SoE), Prof. Shankar Chandra Deka, marking a critical juncture in the campaign for transparency and accountability.

Students, primarily from the School of Engineering, raised serious concerns regarding the persistent mismanagement of funds meant for student development, negligence in maintaining essential training facilities, and repeated failures of the T&P Cell in providing adequate placement support.

Despite repeated appeals to higher authorities, students said they were left without timely redressal, adversely affecting their academic and career prospects.

When confronted, Dr Das deflected responsibility to the University’s Finance Officer, Dr Braja Bandhu Mishra, and the absconding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, citing them as the key decision-makers controlling fund allocation and administrative approvals.

His statements exposed deeper layers of bureaucratic opacity and institutional dysfunction, fueling the students’ ongoing agitation.

During the confrontation, Dean Prof. Deka faced questions regarding allegations of misconduct, prolonged delays in addressing grievances, and an overall atmosphere of administrative indifference impacting the School of Engineering.

In response to mounting pressure, Prof. Deka tendered his resignation from the position of Dean, acknowledging the students’ dissatisfaction.

Shortly after, Dr Pijush Chandra Das also declared his intention to step down as Deputy Director, citing administrative strain and the ongoing scrutiny by students as key factors in his decision.

The events of Day 55 underscore the students’ frustration with systemic lapses and highlight their call for a functional, accountable, and transparent governance system at Tezpur University.

While the movement continues, students have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that those responsible for their education and future are held accountable and that meaningful reforms are implemented.

