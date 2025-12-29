Tezpur University Paralyzed for 100 Days: Stakeholders Demand CM’s Immediate Action

Stakeholders of Tezpur University on Monday expressed deep concern over what they described as prolonged administrative and academic paralysis at the central university, alleging that repeated appeals to political and constitutional authorities have failed to bring any concrete solution.

At a joint press conference, representatives of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) and students said the institution has been facing an unresolved crisis for months, severely affecting its functioning and academic environment.

The stakeholders said they have met several elected representatives, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Pabitra Margherita, MLA Ranjit Dutta and Padma Hazarika, among others.

They also referred to a brief interaction with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, they claimed that despite these engagements, no meaningful action has followed.

Demanding immediate intervention, the stakeholders sought a detailed and urgent meeting with the Chief Minister to address the worsening situation at the university.

A TUTA representative alleged continued negligence by the Centre and reiterated the primary demand of the stakeholders, the removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh through a high-level, independent inquiry.

He said the teachers’ association had also approached the Governor of Assam, who is the Chancellor of Tezpur University, seeking formal recognition of the authority of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharya. No response has been received so far, he added.

Raising serious academic concerns, the TUTA member warned that delays in utilising major research grants, including the PURSE project, could put Tezpur University at risk of being blacklisted by funding agencies. Such a situation, he said, would damage the university’s academic standing and reputation.

He questioned the delay in taking action against an individual facing serious corruption allegations and cautioned that continued inaction would adversely affect upcoming academic and admission sessions.

Appealing to the Chief Minister, the teachers’ body stressed that Tezpur University holds deep emotional and historical significance for Assam, as it was established following the sacrifices of 860 Assamese martyrs.

The President of TUNTEA echoed similar concerns, stating that a delegation of Members of Parliament has already met the Union Education Minister regarding the crisis. He questioned why the removal of an official accused of corruption was proving so difficult and urged immediate action to safeguard the future of the institution.

Highlighting the administrative standstill, he said no purchase-related activity has taken place at the university for the past 100 days, warning that prolonged stagnation could push Tezpur University towards irreversible decline.

The stakeholders warned that if urgent corrective steps are not taken, the academic future and institutional integrity of Tezpur University will remain under serious threat.

They further stated that students may be forced to launch an indefinite hunger strike, holding the Union Ministry of Education and the Assam Chief Minister responsible for any untoward situation.

