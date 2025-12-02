Tezpur University Postpones End-Term Exams Amid Student Protests

In an unprecedented move, Tezpur University has announced the rescheduling of its upcoming end-term examinations following an ongoing, large-scale student movement protesting corruption and administrative malpractice.

This is the first time in the university’s history that academic schedules have been formally altered due to a student-led uprising against administrative authorities.

The protests, which began in September and have intensified in recent days, have brought the campus to a near-complete standstill.

Students, backed by teachers and non-teaching staff, are demanding accountability for alleged financial irregularities, corruption, and arbitrary governance under the absconding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. The disruption has made it impossible to conduct exams according to the original schedule.

In a statement, the university said the end-term exams will be rearranged to ensure students are not academically disadvantaged.

Revised dates will be announced only after administrative stability is restored and directives are received from the Union Ministry of Education.

Student leaders emphasized that the disruption reflects the severity of the governance crisis. They maintain that the temporary academic inconvenience is necessary to protect the institution’s integrity and will continue their agitation until decisive action is taken by the Ministry.

The postponement of examinations marks a historic moment at Tezpur University, highlighting the impact of student resistance and the urgent need for administrative reforms.

Also Read: “Insult to Assam’s Emotion”: Tezpur University Accused of Defying State Mourning