“Insult to Assam’s Emotion”: Tezpur University Accused of Defying State Mourning

Tezpur University has come under intense public and political criticism for allegedly continuing regular classes and conducting its student union elections during the state-declared mourning period following the death of renowned Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

Senior politician Mira Borthakur Goswami, who visited the university campus amid growing unrest, reminded students and officials of the institution’s historical significance and the sacrifices that led to its establishment. She said Tezpur University was born out of Assam’s political and cultural struggle and should not be treated as an ordinary academic institution.

“Many people sacrificed for the creation of Tezpur University. It is not a business venture to be run by outsiders who have no respect for its history, its people or its emotions,” Borthakur said, repeating concerns she had raised a year ago about external forces taking control of educational institutions in Assam and running them as commercial enterprises.

Her remarks followed protests by students of the university, who accused the administration of “insensitivity” and attempting to “whitewash” its decision to carry on with academic and electoral activities despite the state government declaring mourning until September 22.

According to the students, while schools, colleges, government offices and business establishments across Assam remained closed as a mark of respect, Tezpur University conducted normal classes and went ahead with student elections on September 21.

Borthakur also alleged that the ongoing unrest on the campus was common knowledge, even at the highest levels of the state government. “As a central university, everyone is aware of what is happening here. Even the Chief Minister knows about this situation, yet it continues to be ignored,” she claimed.

She further told students that if they formally placed their demands before APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, he would raise the matter in the Lok Sabha. “Gaurav Gogoi will listen to your problems and will take this issue to Parliament,” she assured the protesting students.

Expressing her support for the ongoing agitation, Borthakur said she had been following the students’ movement since the first day and praised their determination. “This is democracy. When something wrong happens, you have the right and the duty to raise your voice. Protest does not mean going against the government; it means standing up when the government or an authority is doing something wrong,” she said.

The issue also rocked the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, where Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia attempted to raise the matter during Zero Hour. However, after repeated disruptions and what he termed as the government’s unwillingness to seriously address the issue, Saikia staged a walkout from the House in protest.

“Tensions on the Tezpur University campus have been simmering since September 19, the day of Zubeen Garg’s demise. Students were deeply hurt that while the entire state was mourning, their own university chose to remain indifferent,” Saikia, the Congress MLA from Nazira, told reporters outside the Assembly.

He added that the decision to conduct the student union elections on September 21 during the mourning period triggered widespread anger and eventually pushed the campus into its current state of unrest.

CPM legislator Manoranjan Talukdar echoed similar concerns in the Assembly, stressing that although Tezpur University is a central institution, it carries deep emotional and historical importance for the people of Assam.

“Tezpur University was established in 1994 as a result of the Assam Accord. It is an institution closely linked to the Assam Movement. The state government must intervene to prevent the situation from deteriorating further,” Talukdar said.

Addressing the protesting students, Borthakur once again applauded their courage in speaking out against what she described as “corruption and administrative arrogance”.

“What is happening here should never happen in a university. I stand with the students who have raised their voices with courage and conviction. Speaking against wrongdoing is not misconduct — it is a great achievement,” she said.

