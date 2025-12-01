Tezpur University Row: Asom Sahitya Sabha Slams ‘Protection’ to VC

The protest by students and faculty members of Tezpur University against the Vice-Chancellor over alleged corruption is continuing.

Today, a delegation under the leadership of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Secretary Debojit Bora, visited the protest site of the university’s students’ union.

The Sahitya Sabha assured the protesters that they would soon take up the matter with higher authorities to seek a resolution.

At the same time, they alleged that the State Government is providing protection to the corruption-accused Vice-Chancellor.

University employees and students have been demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh, accusing him of corruption.

Asom Sahitya Sabha further alleged that a certain section is shielding and protecting the Vice-Chancellor.

With this, the movement has entered its 71st day. It is alleged that Shambhunath Singh, from a distance, continues to observe how he might return to the Vice-Chancellor’s chair.

However, the Asom Sahitya Sabha’s former General Secretary Jadav Chandra Sharma categorically stated that this will not be allowed to happen and demanded his immediate resignation.

