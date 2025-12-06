Tezpur University Students Submit Memorandum To Acting VC

A delegation of students at Tezpur University submitted a memorandum to the newly appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, today, raising key demands aimed at improving campus governance and student welfare.

The memorandum outlined three primary concerns:

1.Creation of a Student-Friendly Campus: Students called for initiatives to make the campus safer, more accessible, and supportive for all learners.

2.Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against the Vice-Chancellor: The delegation urged authorities to investigate allegations of corruption against former Vice Chancellor Sambhu Nath Singh, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

3.Conduct of Free and Fair Students’ Union Election: The students demanded that upcoming union elections be conducted fairly, ensuring that the genuine voice of the student body is reflected.

The memorandum comes after days of protests and a temporary campus lockdown. On Thursday night, Dr. Bhattacharyya assumed charge as Acting Vice-Chancellor, stepping in at a time when the university community had been on edge for nearly a week.

With the new leadership in place, students and faculty alike are hopeful that the university will move toward resolving ongoing issues and restoring normalcy on campus.

Also Read: Tezpur University Crisis: Senior Professor Dhruba Bhattacharyya Steps In as Acting VC