Tezpur University Crisis: Senior Professor Dhruba Bhattacharyya Steps In as Acting VC

Tezpur University witnessed a major turn of events on Thursday late night as senior professor Dr. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya stepped in as the Acting Vice Chancellor (VC), taking charge at a time when the campus has been on edge for nearly a week.

The university has been tense ever since conversations began about the alleged appointment of Prof. Dr. Joya Chakraborty as Pro-Vice Chancellor earlier yesterday. Although the university has not issued any official notification confirming her appointment, the rumour alone sparked widespread anger. Students and faculty members have strongly opposed the move, calling it sudden and taken without proper consultation.

With the Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh away from the campus for an extended period and the administration struggling to function smoothly, the university issued a notice explaining the need for temporary leadership. The notice said that, in the absence of the Vice Chancellor, the responsibility should go to the senior-most professor to keep the university running. This opened the way for Dr. Bhattacharyya to step in.

Dr. Bhattacharyya, a well-respected professor from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, is known on campus for his calm approach and long experience. His decision to accept the role has brought a sense of relief to many who hope it will help ease the unrest.

But tensions remained high on Thursday night. Students took out marches, set tyres on fire and shouted slogans demanding the withdrawal of the alleged Pro-VC appointment and the removal of the current Vice Chancellor. Many students said their frustration has been building for months, accusing the administration of ignoring their concerns.

Several faculty members have also expressed worry, saying there has been a lack of transparency in key decisions recently. They have urged the Union Ministry of Education to step in and help restore normalcy on campus.

With Dr. Bhattacharyya now taking over as Acting Vice Chancellor, many hope the university will finally begin moving toward a solution after days of confusion and protests.

Also Read: BREAKING: Tezpur University Appoints Junior Prof. as Pro-VC, Campus Erupts in Protest