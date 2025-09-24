Tezpur University to Commemorate Zubeen Garg with Campus Statue

In the wake of widespread protests by students, the Tezpur University authorities have decided to install a statue of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg within the university campus. The administration has also revealed that discussions are underway to confer a posthumous honorary doctorate on the late singer in recognition of his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The development comes a day after tensions flared on campus when Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh allegedly made disparaging remarks towards students who were paying tribute to Zubeen Garg. The incident sparked anger among students and led to a storm of criticism across the state.

Faced with mounting outrage, the university issued an official statement on Tuesday, clarifying its stand. “In honour of Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese culture and music, the university is considering conferring an honorary doctorate degree on him. Additionally, within the Department of Cultural Studies, a drinking water facility will be dedicated in his name.”

The decision marks a significant climbdown by the university authorities, who initially faced backlash for their handling of student sentiments. The announcement has been welcomed by the student groups.

