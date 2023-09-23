"Language Was A Barrier, But Pleasant One", Says Seema Biswas at 'The Conclave 2023'

The second session of 'The Conclave 2023' organized by the Pratidin Media Network at the Ashok in New Delhi was on the topic ‘Future of Regional Entertainment Industry’.
The panelists for the session were renowned Indian Actress Seema Biswas, film director Jahnu Baruah, and singer and composer Angaraag Papon Mahanta.
The moderator of the session was Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia.
On a question asked by the moderator about obstacles faced during her journey, actress Seema Biswas stressed that the language was a major challenge for her.
Speaking at the event, Seema Biswas said, “I was a hard-core 'Nalbaria' when I first started my journey. Language was a barrier in each step of my career, but it was a pleasant challenge. I have faced a lot of criticism due to the way I speak and my language. But I reply to these criticisms by excelling at work. I think it is important for the soul of the character to reach the audience. This is the key medium to connect to the audience rather than any particular language.”
“My parents were very encouraging since the beginning and I fell very lucky and rich for being born into such a family. In the National School of Drama (NSD) Delhi, I was focused at work and not on the background I had come from,” she added.
Meanwhile, Angaraag Papon Mahanta said that it was the passion within him that led him to become a singer.
“I wanted to become an architect first,” Papon said in a lighter note.
“I did not want to become a singer initially as I would hear that I choose this profession due to my parents. After I came to Delhi, I realized that I wanted to become a singer. I learned that when you have passion to do something, nothing can stop you,” he said.
At the start of his address to the gathering, Assamese film director Jahnu Barua spoke about legendary singer and music composer Bhupen Hazarika. He spoke in detail about his meeting with the legend in the process of making the songs of his first film ‘Aparupa’.
Barua then spoke on the cultural aspect of the film industry. Relating to the Indian film industry as a whole, he said, “Our film industry makes the largest number of films in compared to other industries across the world every year. The film industry should have been under the Cultural Department of our country but it is under the Information and Broadcasting department. According to me, we miss the cultural angle in cinema. I think cinema is a very strong medium and it should not be misused.”
Seema Biswas then speaking on the new generation and the future of the industry said that the past cannot be compared with the present or future.
She said, “We cannot compare the past with the present or future. I do not think that comparison in any basis is good. New things will arrive and we have to accept it. I think the new generation is coming up with new thoughts and ideas.”
While speaking on the same topic, Papon said, “It is a positive sign that many new artists are shining at present. This is a good sign to see so many artists from Assam making music in their own way and attaining success.”
Further, speaking on politicizing films, Seema Biswas said that it is disturbing.
“I feel that cinema should have an aesthetic taste. Bad things can be shown in cinema for people to learn from those. I compare cinema on good and bad. I don’t think politics over films is healthy,” the actress said.