The Pathetic Scene Of Assam’s School Infrastructure Questioned In Assembly Session

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday took a swipe at the state government, saying it has done “nothing” to improve the education system. He highlighted that several Lower Primary (LP) schools in Assam have only one or two teachers for the entire school.

Gogoi said classrooms are overcrowded and ill-equipped, with multiple classes taught together in a single hall. “One class recites poems while another reads stories. How can students learn in such an environment?” he asked.

The activist demanded that each class should have a dedicated teacher and a separate classroom. He also called for a headteacher in every school and advanced teacher training to bring government schools on par with international standards.

Gogoi further pointed out poor infrastructure in Assam’s government schools, including leaking ceilings and lack of basic facilities. “There are hardly any teachers, and students end up wasting time or making fun of the situation,” he said.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Ban Polygamy with Strict Penalties